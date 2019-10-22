Prominent Zanu PF activist killed in freak accident

By Anna Chibamu

A Zanu PF activist and former chairperson of an informal traders group at Glen View complex in Harare died in a suspected hit and run road accident in the high density suburb last Thursday, NewZimbabwe.com has gathered.

Brighton Dingembira (39) of Glen-View 8, died on admission to Harare Hospital amid reports he was dragged by the car for about 300 metres before the driver disappeared into the night.

Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee member and former youth provincial chairperson for Harare, Godwin Gomwe confirmed the tragic incident.

“We are told he was run over by a car in a hit-and-run incident. It’s still under investigation. As a party, we are saddened by his death because he was a loyal cadre who was patriotic to Zanu PF.

“He was forthright and we have written to the party to accord him provincial hero’s status,” said Gomwe.

Fellow activists and family members suspected foul play.

“We cannot tell you anything because investigations are under way. We made a report at the police station and will wait for them to do their job,” said a family member who spoke on condition they were not identified.

“When we went to the scene to take Brighton to hospital, witnesses claimed there was a senior Zanu PF member in the car that killed him. We are also told that there was confrontation between the deceased and the Zanu PF member. It’s a political killing.”

Dingembira was a ruling party provincial coordinating committee member for Harare. His cousin said the family is in shock over his painful death.

“We are in pain for the loss and we suspect someone was after his life. We just want the culprits to be brought to book and justice to prevail,” the cousin, who also requested not to be named said.

A Zanu PF branded vehicle was parked outside the house of the late Dingembira when NewZimbabwe.com visited.

His distraught workmates at the informal market said they hoped investigations were going to bring to book Dingembira’s killers.

“We know authorities are doing their job and the culprits will be brought to book. His flesh and blood are still on the tarmac.

“The marks are still very visible. We are saddened by his death,” said a former workmate who suggested Dingembira might have been drunk.