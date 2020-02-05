Prophet Passion not stopping from hogging limelight

By Nicklaus Makuwe

FLAMBOYANT religious leader and socialite, Prophet Passion Java is not stopping from hogging the limelight.

This is one of the Zimbabwean prophets who is living the high life and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

With his motto “Twabam”, he has become one of the most talked about celebrities in Zimbabwe through show off of his wealth through social media.

He has a net worth that is over US$10 million through all the different entities that he does as a music manager.

His church Java Ministries is continuously growing and expanding his net worth with each and every assert he acquires.

The addition of his all new golden iPhone 11’s which have an estimated cost of US$30 000 gives Java more popularity and constantly increases his net worth.

Through his wealth and recent conflicts between Java and Enzo Ishall the spotlight is continuously shinning on the America based prophet.