Prophet poisons father to take over car

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE-A self-styled “prophet” allegedly poisoned his father to death in a bid to take over his Mazda 323 vehicle.

Derrick Chitakatira (23), of Chitakatira Village under Chief Zimunya, a prophet with Jekenisheni Apostolic Church, pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to June 24 to allow police to carry further investigations.

Chitakatira was not represented.

Prosecutor Chris Munyuku told the court that on an unknown date in 2018, the suspect took the deceased to a shrine for spiritual cleansing.

The two went through three days at shrine praying and fasting.

On the last day, Chitakatira reportedly gave his father water laced with an unknown poison as part of the cleaning process.

His father passed away after suffering from a running stomach.

The matter came to light after the Chitakatira family consulted a ‘prophet’ in Burma Valley asking for spiritual protection and cleansing.

Chitakatira reportedly confessed to the Burma Valley ‘prophet’ that he was responsible for the death of his father and was afraid of being haunted by the spirit of the deceased.

He also confessed that he killed his father in a bid to take over his Mazda 323.

The Burma Valley ‘prophet’ requested Chitakatira to write a letter confessing so that he presents his petition for forgiveness before God.

Chitakatira accepted and wrote the letter confessing that he was responsible for the death of his father.

His relatives were later called by the Burma Valley ‘prophet’ and the letter was revealed to the family.

The matter was later reported to police leading to Chitakatira’s arrest.