Prophet seeks Mnangagwa nod to try healing miracle on Covid-19 patients

By Ndatenda Njanike

KWEKWE based prophet CK Mugambiwa has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa requesting for permission to pray for COVID-19 quarantined patients.

The leader of Covenant Family International claims he has over a thousand followers mostly based in Kwekwe and Harare.

Mugambiwa claims he has successfully healed incurable diseases like cancer, HIV and AIDS before.

“I am ready to pray for them as I have seen God use me to heal medically incurable diseases like Cancer, HIV and Aids in the course of my career.

“I am a prophet based in Kwekwe heading, a congregation of over 1000 believers in Kwekwe and Harare and God prepared to pray for COVID victims.

“I’m looking forward to a favourable response,” Mugambiwa said in his letter he addressed to President Mnangagwa and government.

So far Zimbabwe has recorded a total of 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four recovered from the virus.

There is no clinical cure for Covid-19 or a vaccine yet.

However, the astounding claims of abilities to heal coronavirus by Mugambiwa could draw contempt from ordinary Zimbabweans at a time the country’s most popular miracle preachers have chosen to keep a low profile over the matter.