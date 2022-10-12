Prosecutors further nail prime suspect in Tapiwa Makore’s murder case

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga I Senior Reporter

PROSECUTORS handling the case in which four suspects are accused of killing a seven-year-old Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore Jnr in 2020, said they have clothes which the prime suspect was wearing on the fateful day.

When the trial proceeded Tuesday, Albert Masamha appearing for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told High Court Judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi the state intends to bring bloodied clothes Tafadzwa Shamba, the main suspect, was wearing when he murdered Tapiwa.

This will further strengthen the State’s case at a time Shamba is disputing the allegations.

On Monday the presiding judge also ruled that indications he made on how he committed the offence be tendered in court as evidence against him since the indications led to the recovery of Tapiwa’s body parts.

Prosecutors said they have clothes Shamba wore when he beheaded Tapiwa and also the apparel he wore when he went out to dispose of the boy’s limbs at different places.

Giving evidence in court on Monday the Investigating Officer (IO) Andrew Nyadundu said police found the clothes hidden in the late boy’s uncle and namesake Tapiwa Makore Snr’s home.

“After recovering several limbs of the deceased around the area, we decided to conduct further searches in the houses nearby. We then reached Makore Snr’s homestead and went to search his round hut.I saw a pair of trousers that were folded and placed on the inbuilt benches in the round hut, “he said.

Nyadundu said it was an unusual place for clothes to be put in a kitchen hut, which triggered his instincts to check on the items.

He said Makore Snr then told them that the clothes belonged to Shamba.

Court also heard the police discovered a blood stained white vest from Shamba’s place.

It also emerged that Shamba’s confessions led to the recovery of blood stained denim shorts he wore when he slaughtered the minor.

The boy was killed on September 17, 2020, allegedly by his uncles Makore Snr, Thanks Makore and another relative Moud Hunidzarira from Nyamutumbu village in Murehwa.

The helpless boy was allegedly drugged before he was taken to a mountain, where he was beheaded like a chicken in a manner which left the nation shocked.

It is believed he was killed by his father’s brothers for ritual purposes.

His torso was found mauled by dogs the morning after he went missing.

The other body parts were discovered dumped in pit latrines, but his head was never found. Tapiwa’s torso was buried last year without its head.

Trial continues Wednesday.