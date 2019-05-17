Prosecutors stage protest over PG Hodzi ‘interference’

By Mary Taruvinga

PUBLIC prosecutors seconded to the High Court in Harare, Thursday briefly went on strike, in protest over what close sources said was what they believe is “harassment” by Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Insiders told NewZimbabwe.com that the prosecutors had downed tools following the arrest of Tapiwa Kasema, the second such arrest following that of Edmore Nyazamba last month.

“The prosecutors are arguing the arrests of Kasema and Nyazamba were a form of harassment by the Prosecutor General. They went on strike early this morning (Thursday) but seem to have developed cold feet and later resumed their duties,” a source at the High Court said.

“But we all know that the two cases are open and shut. These two prosecutors had specific instructions on how they were supposed to handle the cases, instead they made decisions way above their grades.”

Nyazamba was arrested on accusations of gross misconduct after he allegedly failed to obey instructions to file a response opposing former Cabinet Minister, Supa Mandiwanzira’s application for review.

Mandiwanzira obtained a default judgment against the prosecution in the case in which he sought to quash charges of corruption involving the RTGS$218 million as part of a consultancy deal signed between State owned NetOne and South Africa-based Megawatt Energy at his behest.

Kasema on the other hand landed in hot water after consenting to another former Cabinet Minister Ignatius Chombo getting his passport back.

“Kasema consented to releasing Chombo’s passport despite express instructions to oppose the same from his superiors.

“He was aware that Chombo has six issues on which his passport was being held but chose to produce only one record,” a senior prosecutor told Newzimbabwe.com.

The two prosecutors are out on bail and their trials are due to commence.

Hodzi was not immediately available for comment with his mobile going unanswered.