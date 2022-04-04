Prospective Chelsea owners give European Super League pledge

Spread This News

By Associated Press

LONDON: The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club.

And it includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League.

The Ricketts family released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future on Sunday, describing it as a “list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting” the club that has been put up for sale by its billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich. Concerns have been raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts’ candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs’ chairman.

The family has met with several Chelsea supporters’ groups in recent days and set out its “commitments” based on their feedback.

Among its pledges, the Ricketts family said “we will never participate in a European Super League and always protect the integrity and heritage of Chelsea FC.”

Chelsea was one of 12 clubs to launch a European breakaway competition last year. It was abandoned within days by Chelsea and the five other English clubs involved.