Protest over election delay postponed in Senegal after government ban

An opposition supporter reacts in front of a burning barricade during demonstrations called by the opposition parties in Dakar on February 4, 2024 [Seyllou/AFP]

A protest march scheduled for Tuesday against Senegalese President Macky Sall’s controversial move to delay this month’s presidential poll to December has been postponed after authorities banned it, organisers said.

Elymane Haby Kane, one of the organisers of the march, told AFP news agency he received an official letter from local authorities in the capital, Dakar, that the march was banned as it could seriously hamper traffic.

“We will postpone the march because we want to remain within the law,” said Malick Diop, coordinator of a collective that called the protest. “The march was banned. There’s a problem with the route so we will change this.”

Mobile internet coverage was also restricted, just as it had been on the day of the parliamentary vote.

“Due to the dissemination on social networks of several subversive hate messages that have already provoked violent demonstrations… mobile data is suspended this Tuesday 13 February,” the Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Energy said in a statement.

Sall’s decision to push back the February 25 vote plunged Senegal into a crisis that saw clashes between protesters and police in which three people were killed.

The Aar Sunu Election (Let’s Protect Our Election) collective, which includes some 40 civil, religious and professional groups, had called for a rally in Dakar on Tuesday at 15:00 GMT.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which has called on the government to restore the original election timetable, sent a delegation to Dakar to mediate in the crisis.

ECOWAS chair, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, was scheduled to visit Sall on Monday to discuss the matter just days after an emergency session of foreign ministers within the bloc. But Tinubu’s visit was delayed, Al Jazeera correspondent Nicolas Haque said, reporting from Dakar.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has urged Senegal to resolve its “political dispute through consultation, understanding and dialogue”.