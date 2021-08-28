Protesting War Vets Released Without Charge

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

NINE disgruntled war veterans arrested by the police Wednesday after holding a demonstration at Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices in the capital city have been released without charge.

The police had charged them with public violence but decided to free the nine Thursday night before they were taken court.

Their lawyer Paida Saurombe said action will be taken by the police.

“The arrest and detention of the liberation war veterans was not justified considering they were acting within the confines of the law,” he said.

Added Saurombe,”We will consider pursuing civil remedies against the Zimbabwe Republic Police for the unlawful detention against our clients. The right to demonstrate and petition is enshrined in the Constitution and cannot be taken away wantonly on non existent allegations of inciting public violence.”

The former freedom fighters are members of a pressure group, The War Veterans Welfare.

They were detained at the Harare Central Police Station.

The members include Faith Chananda, Wonderful Kabarauta, Isso Madzivanyika Daphne Kanoti, Mazikana Marron, Nyasha Mangena, Sthyine Maphosa, Shorai Nyamangodo, and Jordan Mberadzina.

Their arrest followed Ncube’s announcement that Zimbabwe had received nearly US$1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the head of Treasury, US$500 million from the new financial injection would be used to prop up the country’s ailing Zimbabwe dollar.

However, the struggle heroes are demanding the government should review their current monthly pension earnings of about $16 000 (US$100).

The war veterans argue the monthly pensions are not enough to cater to their basic needs.

One of the war veterans who managed to evade arrest told NewZimbabwe.com the arrest of his colleagues was unlawful as they were not demonstrating but waiting outside the New Government Complex for a written response from Ncube.