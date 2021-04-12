Protests near Minneapolis after police killing

BBC
Tear gas has been fired and a curfew imposed amid angry protests after police fatally shot a black man in a traffic stop in the US city of Brooklyn Center, just north of Minneapolis.
The man has been identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
Brooklyn Center’s mayor issued a city-wide curfew until 06:00 (11:00 GMT), telling people to “be safe, go home”.
Tensions in Minneapolis are high as the trial of the former officer accused of killing George Floyd takes place.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and praying for Wright’s family.
Hundreds of protesters chanting Daunte Wright’s name gathered late on Sunday outside the police headquarters in Brooklyn Center, just a few kilometres north of central Minneapolis.
Tensions rose as police donned riot gear, and two police vehicles were pelted with stones and jumped on, Reuters news agency reported.
Protesters wrote chalk on pavements and lit candles, but police later ordered the protesters to disperse, with footage showing tear gas and stun grenades being fired by officers.
Local media reported some looting taking place in a number of areas and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott announced on Twitter he was issuing a curfew until 06:00.
“We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home,” he wrote.
Some of the Minnesota National Guard, already deployed for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd, were sent to Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center has closed all school buildings, programmes and activities for Monday, local media report.
Police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder, creating a human barricade outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
They stood with helmets, shields and other riot gear, adamant about keeping the building safe.
Hundreds of protesters tried to inch forward, chanting: “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace.”
Some kneeled in front of the police with their hands on their heads. Others stood silently with signs that listed names of African Americans who had been killed by the police.
Among the crowd were some of Daunte Wright’s friends and relatives. Throughout the standoff, the police would fire off smoke and flash bombs if they thought protesters were getting too close, or if the crowd seemed it was getting too big and unmanageable.
It was an all-too-familiar scene for communities still reeling from the riots during the summer of 2020 in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
As the verdict in the trial over his death looms, Sunday’s events show just how much those communities are on edge.