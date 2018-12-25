New Zimbabwe.com

Protests, strike pose mounting challenge for Sudan president

Protests, strike pose mounting challenge for Sudan president

25th December 2018

By AFP

Doctors in Sudan went on strike on Monday, feeding into deadly protests against bread prices that represent one of the biggest challenges President Omar al-Bashir has faced in nearly three decades in power.

A gathering of professionals from various sectors had issued a call on Sunday to strike as fresh protests hit cities – including Omdurman, close to the capital Khartoum – late into the evening.

The strike “started at 0600 GMT in the morning” and hospital workers were the first to take part, said Mohammed al-Assam, a member of a committee of doctors.

The committee said in a statement that it would submit an official demand on Tuesday for the “president’s immediate resignation in response to the uprising by the Sudanese people… (and the) formation of a transitional government”.

 
 

The protest movement has hit around a dozen cities since on Wednesday, after the government tripled the price of bread, in a country beset by economic crisis.

Eight people have died in demonstrations in the eastern cities of Al-Gadaref and Atbara during clashes with security forces, according to officials and witnesses.

But others have spoken of higher death tolls.

Opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi said on Saturday that 22 people had died, denouncing what he called “armed repression” against a legitimate protest movement.

Related Posts

Call Us

New Zimbabwe.com