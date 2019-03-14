Prove adultery allegations wrong, detained opposition leader challenges Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga have been challenged to prove allegations of adultery and bleaching wrong

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga have been challenged to prove allegations of adultery and bleaching wrong

By Mary Taruvinga

OPPOSITION Ideal Zimbabwe leader, Tinashe Jonasi, who landed in the dock for claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa was bedding Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, has challenged the Zanu PF leader to prove him wrong.

Jonasi is facing a charge of undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

He, according to the state, accused the President of infidelity and having a child with war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa’s wife.

In his application for bail before Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti on Thursday, Jonasi argued that charges brought against him did not constitute any crime.

He also alleged that the state has no evidence against him, instead, demanding that Mnangagwa appears before the court to prove his innocence from adultery claims.

“The court should consider the accused innocent because the state has not placed any evidence against him.

“The state claims that the accused claimed that the President bedded Monica Mutsvangwa and had a child with her but there is no statement from her disputing that.

“The accused is alleged to have called Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga a bleaching moron but he has not written any statement disputing that. He also accused Mohadi of being a killer but the same situation prevails,” Jonasi’s lawyer Nontokozo Dube Tachiona told court.

“What has to be done is to prove that what the accused said is false.”

Added Dube: “The people the police say they intend to call as witnesses have nothing to say against the allegations. Chiwenga must come and prove he doesn’t bleach. So should everyone who is involved in the allegations,” said Dube.

The lawyer also told court that her client is not a flight risk since he is a political leader.

“He wants to stay here and campaign in preparation for elections,” she said.

Prosecutors have opposed bail arguing that Jonasi was a flight risk since he doesn’t have a valid passport. It is argued that the opposition leader sneaked into Zimbabwe after committing the crime in South Africa.

It is the State’s contention that Jonasi is of no fixed aboard since he gave different addresses.

According to the State, Jonasi undermined the President’s authority during an interview he had with a South African television station.

Moses Mapanga appeared for the state. Muchuchuti is yet to rule on the matter.