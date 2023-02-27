Zanu Pf provincial leadership tells off absent Mazowe North MP; challenge attempts to run in July election

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RULING Zanu PF’s Mazowe North Member of Parliament (MP) Campion Mugweni was Thursday told off by party chairpersons at a heated meeting in Mashonaland Central province where they demanded that he not contest at this year’s general elections.

Mugweni’s attempts at seeking support for re-election were challenged on grounds that he failed to spearhead development in the constituency and has been absent from the area since his 2018 electoral triumph.

Sources who attended the meeting held at Mukumbiri Farm in Mvurwi told NewZimbabwe.com the troubled MP had called for it to apologise for his disappearance.

After questions over his credibility, the former American resident was allowed to stand for election in 2018 despite possessing a fraud related criminal record.

“Mugweni was told not to trouble himself with campaigns as he will not be contesting at this year’s elections,” said the source.

“He had called for a meeting to explain his absence and apologise to the provincial leadership which told him clearly that he failed to perform his duties and will not support him anymore.

“His apology was received but he was told there was not enough time for him to convince the electorate that he had learnt his lesson, changed and will not abandon them after winning again this year.”

Although a date is yet to be set, Zimbabwe heads for elections between July and August.

Zanu PF members are under strict instructions not to kickstart their campaigns as all resources are being poured into selling party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The directive has however been ignored by some top party officials who have disregarded fears of factionalism and acting against the party’s interests.