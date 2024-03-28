PSL action finally returns to Harare

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

RUFARO stadium will on Thursday afternoon host its first top-flight league match in five years when CAPS United welcomes new boys Bikita Minerals.

The ceremonial home of football’s homologation marks the return of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action to Harare which was in the midst of the Stadium crisis as the National Sports Stadium is going through renovations.

Rufaro stadium was almost doubtful to host Thursday’s clash as some of the ablution facilities around the premises are not yet completed.

However, ZIFA’s First Instance Board visited the facility late Wednesday afternoon and homologated the facility, stating that 90% of the requirements had been met.

The stadium will be home to four Harare-based league teams namely CAPS United, Dynamos, Herentals and Yadah.

During the Easter holiday, a total of four games will be played at the venue, starting with CAPS United versus Bikita Minerals clash scheduled for Thursday, before Dynamos host Khama Billiat’s Yadah on Friday, Makepeke will then return to action on Sunday when they entertain new boys Arenel before Herentals host FC Platinum on Monday to complete the holiday fixtures.