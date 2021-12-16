PSL Action Returns After Covid-19 Chaos

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

AFTER last week’s disruption of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches due to an increase in Covid-19 positive cases amongst players from various clubs, the domestic topflight league has received a big boost with last week’s postponed matches set to be played this week.

Eight Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches which were postponed last week will now take place from Friday through to Sunday, according to the schedule released by the league’s secretariat on Wednesday.

The games had been postponed after several players and officials tested positive for coronavirus resulting in only one match between Ngezi Platinum and Herentals being played last weekend.

Ngezi Platinum Stars thumped Herentals College 3-0 at Baobab Stadium to climb to the top of the log.

The rearranged fixtures will be played from Friday and wrap up on Sunday.

Action will get underway on Friday with a clash pitting Harare City against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

A total of four matches are set to be played on Saturday.

Chicken Inn take on Tenax at Luveve in Bulawayo while Black Rhinos will lock horns with Caps United in a potentially explosive encounter at the National Sports Stadium.

Newly promoted Whawha and Bulawayo City meet at Ascot Stadium while ZPC Kariba clash with Triangle United at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Three matches will be played on Sunday with Highlanders taking on unbeaten Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium while in Harare, Dynamos have a date with Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium.

Champions FC Platinum will be aiming to maintain their strong start to the season when they make the trip to the City of Kings to face Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve.