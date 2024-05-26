PSL awards Dynamos maximum points from abandoned Chegutu Pirates match

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS has received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s afternoon clash against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium after the Harare side was awarded three points from their abandoned fixture against Chegutu Pirates last month.

In addition to awarding Dembare three points, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) slapped Chegutu Pirates with a US$2 000 fine.

The awarding of three points has pushed Dynamos up on the table to seventh position with 19 points.

Dynamos’ match against Chegutu was abandoned in stoppage time after Chegutu Pirates fans invaded the pitch in protest over the referee’s decision to allow Donald Dzvinyai’s goal.

Dzvinyai headed the ball on target, which was then cleared by Chegutu Pirates player who was the last man on the goal line. However, it was not clear whether the whole ball circumference had crossed the line or not.