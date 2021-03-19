PSL Braces For League Return

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S topflight Premier Soccer League says it has started engaging key stakeholders in preparation for the start of the 2021 season after accepting the conditions set by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for the safe return of the football league in the county.

Government this week gave the domestic Premiership and the Women’s Soccer League the green light to resume their activities, as soon as they meet the several requirements which include testing of their players and officials.

The PSL said in a statement on Thursday it has accepted all the requirements that have been laid out by the SRC and has started consultations with relevant stakeholders to pave way for the return of the country’s top tier professional football competition.

“The Premier Soccer League accepts the conditions and operating procedures set by the Sports and Recreation Commission in light of the return of football.

“The League is currently in the process of engaging key stakeholders to discuss steps to be taken to meet the set conditions for the safe and appropriate return of football,” PSL said in a statement.

The Farai Jere-led PSL added: “The process will involve Covid-19 testing, pre-season training, registration of players and inspection and sanitization of stadia before the commencement of competitions.

“The League’s priority is the health and safety of the nation including the players, coaches, club staff and supporters and will ensure that all the necessary safety precautions are taken.”

The PSL was last played in November 2019 when FC Platinum clinched their third successive PSL title.

The only competitive football match played in the country last year was the season opening Castle Challenge Cup played between FC Platinum and Highlanders exactly a year ago before Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the entire 2020 season.

There were attempts to get the 2020 season underway late last year after the end of the first lockdown but efforts to stage a mini league competition suffered a stillbirth due to financial challenges.