PSL: Chapungu end CAPS United’s unbeaten start

IN-FORM winger Gabriel Nyoni notched his fourth goal of the season but it was in vain after CAPS United’s unbeaten start to the campaign came to screeching halt following a 2-1 defeat to Chapungu at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Chapungu’s shock win lifted the Air Force side to the top of the log standings by virtue of having scored more goals than CAPS United.

Both teams share 16 points and the same goal difference.

CAPS United looked on course to not only extend their unbeaten run to the campaign but also their lead at the top of the log as they controlled the early stages of the encounter before taking the lead through Nyoni’s superb 17th-minute strike off a John Zhuwawu’s delivery.

In fact, CAPS United could have scored more goals as they continued to enjoy the bulk of the possession in the following moments but could not add another goal to the sheet after Dominic Chungwa failed to capitalise on a mistake by Chapungu captain Collen Kwaramba at the back.

The missed opportunity proved costly as Chapungu managed to restore parity on the stroke of half time when Brighton Mugoni nodded home a well taken corner-kick by exciting winger Ian Nyoni.

The Gweru based airmen had a dream start to the second half with Patrick Kumbula nodding home Nyoni’s cross from the right in the 47th minute.

CAPS United created numerous chances in the second half with the best chance coming when defender Method Mwanjale shot straight at the goalkeeper after the hosts got a free kick in a dangerous area.

Nyoni shot well over the bar with 20 minutes to go after being set through by Zhuwawu as Chapungu stood firm despite a late onslaught by Makepekepe.

Substitute Ronald Chitiyo, Phineas Bamusi and Nyoni all posed threats but the visitors’ backline remained disciplined for the remainder of the game.

TEAMS

CAPS United: P Chigumba, V Musarurwa, V Ndaba (R Chitiyo 60′), G Goriati, M Mwanjale, B Sarupinda, P Bamusi, J Ngodzo, G Nyoni, J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa

Chapungu: T Shumba, E Chitauro, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, E Muzanenhamo, I Nyoni (E Chirava 85′), P Kumbula (M Mavuto 80′), A Tavarwisa, B Mugoni, N Hunga (P Marufu 74′)