PSL confirm 2019 season kick-off date

By Sports Reporter

THE 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season will kick-off on March 30 with the local transfer window period set to be closed a day later, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare confirmed on Thursday that the new season will start after the inspection of local stadia scheduled for next month and the induction workshop for newly promoted clubs Manica Diamonds, Mushowani Stars, TelOne and returnees Hwange.

“The 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday, March 30.

“In preparation for the start of the season, the PSL will conduct stadium inspections from January 29 to February 12.

“Further, an induction workshop for the newly-promoted PSL clubs will be held on February 8. This is meant to equip the new clubs with knowledge and expertise in the operations of the League,” Bare said in a statement.

Bare said clubs are expected to start submitting their player registration documents for processing of player licences by February 22 ahead of the close of the first Zifa transfer window closing a day after the league starts.

“PSL Clubs have been advised to submit their player registration documents by 22 February 2019 for the processing of player’s licenses. The First Player Transfer window closes on 31 March 2019. We will release the 2019 fixture schedule in due course,” she said.

The confirmation of the league’s kickoff date comes at a time when most domestic topflight clubs have stepped up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new season after a move to change the season kickoff from March to August suffered a stillbirth.

Clubs have also been very active in the transfer market as they seek to strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Champions FC Platinum are the only club which has been playing competitive football due to their participation in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.