PSL: Dynamos close in on FC Platinum, rejuvenated Caps United win again

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos continued their recovery after beating relegation-threatened Tenax 2-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Vengere Stadium on Sunday to keep their title hopes alive.

The Harare giants went into the match eager to collect maximum points in order to capitalise on log leaders FC Platinum’s failure to win at home against Black Rhinos on Saturday.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges got the result they desperately wanted although they were made to work really hard for the points as relegation-threatened Tenax put on a good performance in their bid to avoid a quick return to division one football.

Tenax appeared to have done enough to at least come out of the match with a point until Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga rose from the bench to hand Dynamos the lead in the 89th minute.

Striker Ralph Kawondera made the result certain with a goal moments afterwards as Dynamos sealed a crucial win which took them to 45 points and within six points of log leaders FC Platinum.

Meanwhile in other matches played on Sunday, fading Harare giants Caps United moved seven points clear of the relegation zone after edging Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium.

Free-scoring striker William Manondo scored the only goal of the match in the second half to hand Makepekepe a crucial win which ensured they remained in 12th position on 29 points while Bulawayo City remained second from the bottom spot on the log with a paltry 21 points.

Bulawayo Chiefs piled more misery for the Rodwell Dhlakama-coached ZPC Kariba who sunk further into the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Luveve Stadium.

The Ninjas, as Bulawayo Chiefs are affectionately known, scored their goals through goals from Obriel Chirinda and Diego Musiyiwa, while the visitors replied through Moses Demera.

RESULTS IN FULL

Friday: Yadah 3-0 Whawha

Saturday: Chicken Inn 1-0 Harare City, Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Herentals 1-1 Highlanders, FC Platinum 1-1 Black Rhinos,

Sunday: Tenax 0-2 Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 ZPC Kariba, Caps United 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs