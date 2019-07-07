PSL: Dynamos in stoppage winner

By Sports Reporter

Ghanaian midfielder Robert Sackey rose from the bench to score an injury time winner on debut as Harare giants Dynamos grabbed their first set of three points in four home matches against Chapungu at Rufaro on Sunday.

Dynamos went into the Afcon break at the back of a narrow loss to rivals Highlanders in Bulawayo and Sunday’s win saw the Tonderai Ndiraya coached side move three places up the ladder into ninth place.

It has been a difficult season for Dynamos who have struggled for consistency with an inexperienced side.

The win against Chapungu was far from convincing and the army side have themselves to blame for losing a match in which they dominated.

“There is no bad win. We won today and obviously after we lost our last match, you cannot ask for more. Quite frankly, we failed to find our rhythm and it was a difficult match for us maybe it was caused by the break we had,” Ndiraya said after the match.

“I am happy with the result but the performance was bad. The result is good for our fans since we drew our last two home games. At least our fans have something to smile about,” he added.

Chapungu dominated the first half, created numerous scoring chances which they failed to convert with Ian Nyoni and Allan Tavarwisa the main culprits.

Dynamos’s Simba Chinani produced what was the best save of the match at the time when he acrobatically tipped over Maxwell Mavuto’s curling free kick five minutes before halftime.

But Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba immediately outdid Chinani when he produced a stunning save to keep out Edward Sadomba’s thunderbolt following a counter attack a few minutes later.

Dynamos had a better second half but they failed to test Shumba.

It was until the third minute of stoppage time that Chinani sent Edward Sadomba on a counter and the skipper picked out an unmarked Sackey who blasted home and shook the foundations of the stadium.

Sackey, a second half substitute, was making his first appearance after struggling with injury since the beginning of the season.

“It’s a painful defeat because we created several chances in the first half but we failed to convert. A point on the road would have been a good result but we lost concentration and conceded very late,” Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama said after the match.

Meanwhile, at the Colliery, Hwange edged out Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 while in Bulawayo, TelOne drew 1-1 with Harare City who finished with 10 men following Moses Muchenje’s red card in the first half.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results

Sunday: Dynamos 1-0 Chapungu, Hwange 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, TelOne 1-1 Harare City

Saturday: Highlanders, ZPC Kariba 1-0 CAPS United, FC Platinum 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Chicken Inn 3-1 Mushowani Stars, Yadah FC 0-0 Black Rhinos, Herentals 0-2 Triangle United