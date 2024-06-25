PSL exposes chaos at ZIFA ahead of COSAFA Cup 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

A letter by the Premier Soccer League sent out on Monday has further exposed chaos at ZIFA ahead of the 2024 men’s COSAFA Cup tournament which kicks off Wednesday in South Africa.

The letter revealed that ZIFA breached its agreement with the Premier Soccer League on the number of players a team should release for the COSAFA Cup tournament.

“This letter serves to confirm that all Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches will proceed as scheduled this week.

“Please be advised that following our arrangement with ZIFA Normalization Committee, clubs are not obliged to release more than two players or officials for the COSAFA tournament,” reads PSL’s letter to clubs.

ZIFA Normalization Committee’s chaotic preparations for the 2024 men’s COSAFA Cup tournament have seen them releasing three different squads ahead of the tournament, with the latest one announced on Sunday.

In the new squad, Manica Diamonds is the most represented club with three players – goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda, defender Tawanda Chisi and striker Michael Tapera.

The question now is, will ZIFA make further adjustments to the squad or not?

Also, is Manica Diamonds going to recall one of its three selected players from the team?

Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected to leave the country on Tuesday ahead of their opening group B game against Comoros scheduled for Thursday.