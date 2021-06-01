PSL Player Tests Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that one player missed the past weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup round two of matches after testing Covid-19 positive.

In a statement issued Monday, the PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele said the player had since gone into self-isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation (WHO), Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), ZIFA, and the PSL’s guidelines and protocols.

“The Premier Soccer League can confirm that following the latest round of Covid-19 testing for Match Day Two conducted, one player, tested positive for Covid-19. The player was not part of matchday activities,” the PSL chief executive said in the statement.

“The PSL remains in contact with the relevant health authorities in the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols to enable our fixtures to be played as scheduled. We urge the clubs and all our stakeholders to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, the Chibuku Super Cup action will continue in the midweek with the third round of group matches.

On Wednesday, there will be a Group 1 doubleheader at the National Sports Stadium with Harare City taking on Yadah at 11 am before CAPS United face Herentals at 3 pm.

Dynamos and ZPC Kariba will clash in the other Group 1 encounter Thursday. Group 4 teams will also play on the same day but will not be involved in the weekend’s games along with the rest of the teams.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures

Wednesday: Harare City vs Yadah (National Sports Stadium, 11 am), Herentals vs CAPS United (National Sports Stadium, 3 pm)

Thursday: WhaWha vs Triangle (Mandava, 11 am), Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium, 1 pm), FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava, 3 pm).