PSL secures another three-year Delta Beverages deal; topflight Chibuku Super Cup gets millions

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

DELTA Beverages has renewed its Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Chibuku Super Cup sponsorship packages after the lapsing of their initial agreement.

The new three-year deal is worth US$3,390,000 with the PSL getting US$2,265,000.

The Chibuku Super Cup will receive US$1,225,000.

Speaking at the official launch Irimayi Muzorewa, Delta Corporation’s Marketing Director said they had decided to renew based on the difference their financial injection was having on communities and pride in what had been achieved.

“Through our ongoing partnership with the PSL, we have supported this beautiful game; ensuring that our financial contributions make a difference to the sport and communities where it is played, and maximising visibility for all to enjoy it within and outside our borders,” said Muzorewa.

“I would like to announce our total three-year sponsorship commitment of US$3 390 000. This amount will be for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title sponsorship and the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

“Funds will be disbursed over the 2024-2026 contract period, at US$755,000 and US$375,000 per annum, respectively.

“Delta Beverages is proud of what has been achieved through this sponsorship over the years. We applaud the PSL for its continued commitment to the sport, and I am certain that it is the wish of everyone here for this year to be even better than the last.”

The 2023 season was one of Zimbabwe’s most reverting in recent history with Ngezi Platinum scooping their maiden title under the noses of giants Dynamos, FC Platinum, and Chicken Inn.

Dynamos were eventual Chibuku Super Cup champions, meaning they will represent Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederation Cup alongside Ngezi who will be in the Champions League.

Delta Beverages has been a major player in Zimbabwean football since 1962.