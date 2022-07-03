PSL: Struggling Caps United finally win as FC Platinum go top

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

STRUGGLING Caps United finally remembered how to win after ending a seven-match losing streak by edging Harare City 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium in an action-packed day in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday.

Elsewhere, champions FC Platinum moved to the top of the table following a dominant 3-0 win at Chicken Inn.

Makepekepe needed a goal in each half by striker William to avoid the humiliation of losing eight consecutive matches.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side were desperate to return to winning ways after they recently equalled their longest losing streak of seven which they endured in 2012.

Yesterday’s win also saw Caps United finally scoring a goal after seven matches while their striker Munondo ended a nine-match goal drought with two strikes that saw him rise to the summit of the top scorer’s charts.

Manondo moved his tally to 11, one ahead of Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza who is on 10. The forward opened the scoring in the 17th minute before completing his brace from the spot in minute 52.

City got their consolation just after the hour through Zorodzai Semure.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was a relieved man after his side eventually managed to return to winning ways.

“I am very pleased with the result, it’s been a while and we are happy,” said the coach after the game.

“Today we didn’t play that well but the result was very good. Last week we played very well but the result was not there. You need this kind of result to give you confidence going into the next match.”

Caps United are now 11th on the table on 20 points from 19 matches while Harare City are in 13th position on 18 points.

Meanwhile, at Luveve Stadium, FC Platinum stormed to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following a convincing win against fellow title challengers Chicken Inn to extend their winning streak to five matches.

A brace by Walter Musona and a goal by Nomore Chinyerere in the first half were all that the Zvishavane platinum miners needed to secure yet another win which takes their season tally to 40 points, two clear of second-placed Chicken Inn.

The visitors opened the scoring as early as in the second minute through Walter Musona’s effort. The goal came as a result of poor defending by the Gamecocks.

Musona continued to create more trouble, and he completed his brace at the half-hour mark after being set up by Juan Mutudza.

Defender Nomore Chinyere completed the scoring with a long-range screamer before halftime as FC Platinum held on for a dominant win.

In another Castle Lager Premiership match played on Saturday, Black Rhinos edged ten-man Herentals at Vengere.

RESULYTS & FIXTURES

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-1 Yadah, Black Rhinos 2-1 Herentals, Harare City 1-2 CAPS United, Chicken Inn 0-3 FC Platinum

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Dynamos v Triangle (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), Whawha v Tenax (Ascot)