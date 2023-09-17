PSL Wrap: Bosso return to winning ways, Caps Utd woes continue

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS finally ended their run of three Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches without a victory following an important 2-0 win against Yadah at Babourfields Stadium on Sunday to move within a point of leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Needing a victory to revive their faltering title hopes, Highlanders who had dominated the early exchanges broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal by Mbongeni Ndlovu after the half hour mark.

Ndlovu turned provider for the second goal after free kick was tapped home by Washington Navaya on the stroke of full-time.

The victory was huge morale booster for Highlanders, whose charge for their first league title since 2006, had suffered a blow after two successive league defeats to champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

The Bulawayo giants’ match against Dynamos last week was abandoned due to crowd trouble while they were trailing 2-0 with three points almost sure to be awarded to the Harare side.

In another high profile encounter played on Sunday Caps United stretched their winless streak to eight matches following a 1-1 draw against Chicken Inn at Bata Stadium.

Chicken Inn got their goal through Genius Mutungamiri after 58 minutes while Lincoln Mangaira restored parity for the Green Machine with a 64th minute finish.

FC Platinum leapfrogged Dynamos into fifth position on the log following a 1-0 victory against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium.

Young forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was the hero for the Zvishavane-based platinum miners after scoring the solitary goal after 17 minutes punish the hosts who played the majority of the match with 10 men following the dismissal of Blessing Kagudu just before the half hour mark.

At Baobab stadium, Simba Bhora edged Sheasham 1-0 to move two points clear of the relegation zone.

Basement side Black Rhinos’ slide continued after a 2-1 defeat against Herentals at Mandava.

Castle Lager Premiership Match Day 23 Results At A Glance

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Dynamos, Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Hwange, Herentals 2-1 Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Green Fuel, Manica Diamonds 2-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Highlanders 2-0 Yadah, Triangle 0-1 FC Platinum, Caps United FC 1-1 Chicken Inn, Simba Bhora 1-0 Sheasham FC

