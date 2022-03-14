PSL Wrap: DeMbare, Bosso Win, Manica Diamonds Go Top

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS continued their solid start to the season with a comfortable 3-1 over Tenax at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday to move to third position on the log while Highlanders returned to winning ways in style with a dominant 4-0 victory at home against Herentals at Barbourfields.

The biggest winners of matchday seven however were Manica Diamonds after they came from a goal down to beat Triangle United 2-1 and leapfrog Chicken Inn to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log.

Manica Diamonds went into the match with a chance to move to the top of the log on goal difference.

The Gem Boys were second on the standings with 13 points, trailing Chicken Inn by three points, although the latter had played a game more.

It seemed they would waste the opportunity after going to the break trail courtesy of Simbarashe Verenga’s goal for Triangle, but came back for the second half more determined and scored two goals through Nyasha Chintuli and Pasca Manhanga to seal all three points. to win the match.

Manica Diamonds are now three points ahead of Dynamos after the Glamour Boys secured successive wins for the first time this season with a victory over Tenax at the National Sports Stadium, Dynamos.

DeMbare got off to the perfect start after opening the scoring as early as the fifth minute through Ghanaian forward Martin Ofori, who was set up by teenage forward Bill Antonio.

After Ofori wasted an opportunity to double the scoring in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, Tenax got a lifeline when Edson Gavara equalised for the prison officers on the half hour mark.

Dynamos restored their lead courtesy of another Ghananian forward, Emmanuel Paga in the 62nd minute, before Ralph Kawondera also found the target for the hosts five minutes later to seal a comfortable win.

Meanwhile at Barbourfields, Highlanders picked up only their second win of the season with a 4-0 demolition of Herentals to ease some pressure on the club’s under-fire coach Mandla Mpofu.

Mpofu was reportedly facing the axe after managing a single win in six matches.

In another match played on Sunday struggling WhaWha recovered from last week’s 6-0 hammering against Caps United to beat Yadah 1-0 at Ascot Stadium and move from the bottom of the log standings.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Harare City 0-0 Chicken Inn, Black Rhinos 0-0 FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-1 Cranborne Bullets (Baobab), Bulawayo City 0-1 Caps United

Sunday: Whawha 1-0 Yadah, Manica Diamonds 2-1 Triangle, Dynamos 3-1 Tenax, Highlanders 4-0 Herentals