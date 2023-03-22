PSMI Dilemma: Hymns, supplication and unfading hope

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

IT is evening, Sachipwanya straightens his blanket over cardboard boxes on a small corner as he prepares to sleep.

The small corner at the reception of Parkview Hospital in Harare has since February become his new ‘home’.

Sachipwanya, once a tenant in Harare was evicted after several months of failing to pay his rentals.

“So my challenge is the house I was living in was sold through estate agents and the new owners evicted us demanding money that I had not paid in the previous months,” said the Premier Service Medical Investment (PSMI) worker.

The eviction left Sachipwanya in the cold, turning to relatives for his five member family to be accommodated.

Adding insult to his injury Sachipwanya was dragged to court over the non-payment of rentals.

He is now entangled in a debt knot with his previous landlord demanding over US$300.

Comforting himself with a blanket, Sachipwanya resorted to his workplace Parkview as his temporary home.

“I tried to talk to the finance department for a bailout. They said they would give me ZW$40 000 and I had no option but to take it. I had a debt with my banker and the ZW$40 000 was taken by the bank.

“My other two children who are still going to school are no longer attending classes because I owe the school some money. I tried to negotiate with the school but my children are being sent away,” said Sachipwanya.

He is one of many PSMI workers who have turned the once affluent hospital in the avenues area of Harare into a squatter house.

Songs of strife and struggle which can be mistaken for ‘war cries’ echo through the walls of Parkview Hospital.

The Hospital resembles a deserted structure, once a haven for sick patients being turned into a strife strewn area.

PSMI workers have been on an industrial action since early this year as they demand salaries from the medical aid provider.

Night vigils have become the order of the day with hymns and supplications being belted by a group of workers including Sachipwanya.

Just like Sachipwanya, Anna Mutambirwa finds herself in a similar predicament ,having to leave her family to occupy Parkview Hospital all in the hope of getting attention from her superiors.

“It is quite difficult to look for other alternative means of survival especially if you are a single mother. My family has accepted that I live here until my money is paid,” said Mutambirwa.

Mutambirwa has been working for PSMI for over two decades.

She last received her not more than ZW$300 000 salary in October last year.

PSMI workers are demanding their salaries which backdate to 2022 when they last received monthly pay-outs.

These workers have been made to bear the brunt of maladministration of the medical aid provider by its leadership which has resulted in it crumbling.

The situation at Parkview is a microcosm of the state of disaster of health facilities owned by PSMI across the country.

Parkview whose renal unit used to provide dialysis is in dire straits with patients required to eke out a ‘stipend’ for nurses to perform the procedure on them.

Some of its facilities have been forced to shut down owing to lack of finances despite docking a monthly sum of money from civil servants.

PSMI through its subsidiary Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) provides medical aid cover to government workers who constitute more than 70 percent of its clientele base.

Middle management employee representative Maneta Dzauma said they have written to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who also serves as health minister to solicit his intervention in the affairs of PSMI.

“The company is falling and one of the things that has contributed is the huge workforce. If we look at the people who form the majority of shared services are relatives of board members,” said Dzauma

The workers accuse the PSMI board of abdicating its duties in ensuring serenity is restored.

Surprisingly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently announced that traditional leaders would be catered for by the beleaguered medical aid despite its woes.

So dire is the situation at PSMI that PSMAS medical aid cover is rejected by pharmacies and private health institutions, for late payment of services rendered leaving its clients in quandary.

Probing the state of affairs at PSMI, Monday parliament heard that the medical service provider is saddled in debt amounting to ZW$12 billion with 1ZW$12.3 billion in salary arrears from November to February this year.

In the midst of this chaos, Sachipwanya has unflinching hope and belief that PSMI will be restored and him being reunited with his family.

“We just leave everything in God’s hands. We do not know what wrongs we have committed. We appeal to our leaders to have mercy on us, it is painful,” he said.