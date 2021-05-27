PSZ, Swedish Embassy Donate US$16 000 Worth PPEs To Mat South

PSZ director Pester Siraha (right) pictured with other officials during the donation ceremony

By Ndatenda Njanike

POPULATION Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) in partnership with the Swedish Embassy have donated US$16 000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to complement government efforts to fighting the Covid-19 menace in the country.

At a handover ceremony Friday held at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital last week, PSZ director Pester Siraha said through funding from the Swedish Embassy, the organisation was working towards the ministry of health’s mandate to fight the deadly pandemic.

“We are facing an unprecedented global health threat due to Covid-19.

“This has resulted in huge costs being incurred in the procurement and provision of PPEs.

“In order to fulfil our mandate to complement efforts by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, we are here to present a consignment of PPE materials for use by family planning units in the 18 public health facilities under the public sector strengthening support channel.

“We are fully aware that the challenge we face today requires more co-operation with the private sector, business community, donors, civil society and other stakeholders.

“It’s our hope that this small gesture will go a long way in ensuring the safety of frontline workers and ensure service provision continuity.

“I also want to assure you that PSZ remains committed to complementing the Ministry of Health.”

She reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate aimed at increasing access to comprehensive family planning, sexual reproductive health and general health services.

“We have reached a number of milestones in the province which include more than 4 456 mobile outreach visits that we have conducted in the province and we have provided over 300 000 services to men and women in the province.

“Our current operations in the province are being funded by the embassy of Sweden.

“In 2020 alone, we managed to provide 20 000 people with comprehensive sexual health reproductive services of which 10 percent were adolescents and 10 percent were people with disabilities,” said Siraha.

The donations comprised hand sanitisers, disposable plastic aprons, sterile gloves, latex gloves, face shields and bin liners.

PSZ are a leading network of caring professionals delivering sexual and reproductive health services.