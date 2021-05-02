PTUZ President Urges More Push For Improved Wages

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PROGRESSIVE Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou has called upon Zimbabwean workers not to relent in their push for improved wages by their employers.

In a statement to mark the commemoration of Workers Day Saturday, the union leader said Zimbabwean workers were mourning the “fall” of their wages as opposed to celebrating.

“Sadly, on such a day, workers in Zimbabwe are mourning the fall of their salaries and working conditions from grace to grass with monotonous regularity.

“Yet even in this agony, it is prudent to organise, keep on knocking and clamouring for monumental labour justice as opposed to gvt callousness and injustice.

“Workers in Zimbabwe must resist their treatment in a degrading and servitude manner by employers.

“At this critical juncture Zimbabwean workers (particularly teachers) need to unite as sisters and brothers, or else they will perish as fools.

“We have nothing to lose but our chains. Workers of Zimbabwe unite against neo-liberal policies or austerity measures for the poverty of workers.”

Zhou said “the only Way Forward for incapacitated teachers in particular, and other workers in general, is going forward in our incapacitation modus operandi.”