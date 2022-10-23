Public Service commissioner barred from grabbing farm

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE High Court has barred a Commissioner at the Public Service Commission, Tsitsi Choruma from carrying out any activities at a Mazowe Farm she is fighting over with one Prosper Muchenje.

Choruma is at loggerheads with Muchenje and has been accused of trying to grab the farm called Amandas Estate.

Muchenje recently approached the High Court where Justice Owen Tagu ruled in his favour, stopping Choruma from going ahead with her activities at the farm until the dispute is finalised.

“Choruma cannot be allowed to continue with whatever activities she is doing at the farm before the determination of HC 3437/22. To allow her to do so would result in irreparable harm to Muchenje in the event HC 3437/22 is resolved in his favour.”

“Choruma would not suffer any harm as she will be allowed to proceed with her projects in the event she wins in HC3437/22. Currently, there is no alternative remedy to Muchenje as he has been to the second respondent’s offices, to the Police, back to court and nothing has stopped.

“Pending the final determination of this matter , it is hereby ordered that Choruma be and is interdicted from interfering with the occupation of Muchenje of plot 3 and plot 5 and from making any developments of the said plots until the final determination of the application for spoliation by the applicant under HC 3437/22.”

According to court documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Muchenje alleges by Choruma and said there was an ongoing replanning exercise.

She said she was allocated plot 5.

He said Choruma attempted to take over part of plot 3 which she alleged was plot 5.”

This caused a dispute between the two , leading to Muchenje approaching the High Court in May this year to settle the matter while also engaging the Lands minister Anxious Masuka.