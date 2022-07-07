Minister confirms NSSA boss investigation; vows ‘action will be taken’ over rampant corruption

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PUBLIC Service minister Paul Mavima has warned that the government will leave no stone unturned in investigating alleged corruption by National Social Security Authority (NSSA) general manager Arthur Manase.

Manase was placed on forced leave recently, having been implicated in graft that involves a US$750 000 housing loan and a US$2 500 housing allowance to service the loan, which is allegedly still being paid despite him owning the property.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on the sidelines of a policy dialogue on Child Protection financing organised by UNICEF Mavima said investigations into Manase’s case had already begun.

“The issue of corruption at NSSA has been prompted by some of the information on social media,” said the Mavima.

“The allegations have been taken seriously even though the source was initially just social media. Work is being done at the moment to try and get at the bottom of those allegations. Some action will be taken. Thorough investigations will be taken.”

The minister also said the allegations had opened windows for and given the government an opportunity to look at its governance systems especially within the authority (NSSA).

“This will help us find ways to improve our systems and processes so that we protect the investments by Zimbabweans. I can assure you that as a Minister who presides over the Social Protection Act that we are not leaving any stone unturned.”

Manase is one of the many on the NSSA board, alleged to have been making a killing by siphoning pensioners monies at the institution.

Sources privy to developments have told NewZimbabwe.com top executives have been splashing luxury vehicles on themselves while others have received loans ranging between US$60 000 and US$100 000.