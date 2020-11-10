Public warned over fake police masks

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has threatened to prosecute anyone found putting on a police branded facemask, adding the practice was tarnishing the image of the force.

In a statement, police said those caught on the wrong side of the law would be charged under the Section 66 of the Police Act, Chapter 11.

“This headquarters had noted with great concern that some members of the public are putting on masks inscribed with a police logo and a badge,” the police warning.

“Members of the public are tarnishing the image of the organisation by abusing the facemasks inscribed with a police logo and a badge STOP Section 66 of the Police Act Chapter 11.10 states that any person who wears any uniform or distinctive barge or button of the police service or anything or anything which may reasonably be mistaken for any such uniform CMM badge or be as likely to deceive CMM barge unless he is a member of the police force entitled to wear such uniform CMM barge or button shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment STOP.”

The ZRP said it has no branded facemasks yet, adding that those wearing such masks were merely impersonating the police.

“It is therefore directed that those that are producing the inscribed masks inscribed with the police logo and badge to stop forth with.

“Only ZRP clothing factory has the authority to produce police branded masks should there be a need for such branded face masks. Branded facemasks inscribed with a police logo and badge are to be confiscated from police members and the public,” said the police.