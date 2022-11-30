Pumula residents up in arms with Chinese Quarry company for damaging their houses

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

RESIDENTS in Bulawayo’s Pumula North Suburb are up in arms with a Chinese quarry mining company which is damaging their properties due to heavy blasting.

Haulin Quarry Mining Company started mining quarry in the area in 2021 after being given the green light to do so by the Bulawayo City Council.

However, since commencement of operations, residents have been at loggerheads with the company over explosions and noise pollution emanating from their activities.

“Since the Chinese company started mining in 2021, my house has developed a huge crack on one of the bedrooms wall. The more the blasts, the more the cracks continue to widen. We have tried to engage both the council and the Chinese mining company but to no avail,” said Josphat Moyo, a resident.

Another resident, Nomatter Thodlana also expressed similar concerns.

“When the mining activities started, residents held a meeting and resolved that we cannot have a quarry mine here because it is closer to our homes. Now, we are losing our properties due to the constant blasts from the quarry mining. We are also experiencing air pollution as a result of the mining activities,” said Thodlana.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) recently held a meeting with the affected residents.

During the meeting, a council official from the city’s Town Planning department told the residents that the mining company was issued with a Special Mining Grant by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the official also informed the stakeholders that the project was assessed by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and met all its requirements.

The official also advised the residents that the lease agreement can be easily terminated if there are any complaints about the mine’s activities.

During the meeting, the owner of the mining company, one Haung, explained that blasting will only be done early or late evening when there is less movement of people.

Haung also promised to provide residents with free water.