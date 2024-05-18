Pundit calls for overhaul of Zimbabwe Cricket board inorder to revive sport

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

FOLLOWING a series of poor results by both the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team and women’s team, renowned cricket commentator and analyst Dean Duplesis has called for a clean sweep in the national cricket board.

Chevrons recently lost their tour of Bangladesh 4-1 in a five match T20I series, a poor result which was heavily criticized by local cricket followers.

Chevrons poor performance came at the back of another dismal showing by the Lady Chevrons, who failed to qualify for the coming Women T20 World Cup following a poor run at the Global Qualifiers played in the United Arab Emirates.

Asked on why Zimbabwe cricket teams are struggling, the renowned cricket pundit, Dean Du Plessis said it is time for new blood to be introduced in the administration.

“Maybe it is time to completely disband the whole of Zimbabwe Cricket board and get rid of the majority of its members so as to bring in new people with new ideas.

“Whether that will have a desired effect, only time will tell. Because we also have to be honest to each other and ask ourselves, are these players good enough to play international cricket,” he said.

Chevrons are without a permanent coach since the resignation of Dave Houghton in December last year and Du Plessis believes finding a replacement at the present moment is going to be difficult for the mother body.

“It doesn’t appear that anybody is interested to coach Zimbabwe, so will Zimbabwe Cricket be forced to use someone like Stewart Matsikenyere, who, to be fair, had been in the set-up of Zimbabwe Cricket since he was a teenager.

“But unfortunately, results haven’t really shown what Stewart is trying to do,” he added.

The majority of cricket national teams are without head coaches that is the Chevrons, Lady Chevrons and the men’s Under 19 team.

The question remains, what needs to be done to revive the performance of our national cricket teams to where it was during yesteryears.