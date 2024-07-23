Pure political abuse – says Sikhala after acquittal on incitement charge he spent 595 days in jail for; ex-legislator to sue State

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition politician Job Sikhala has described his incarceration on allegations of inciting public violence following the death of fellow activist Moreblessing Ali as “political abuse” vowing to sue the State for wrongful persecution.

This comes after judges of appeal on Monday quashed his conviction and sentencing in cases where he was accused of publishing falsehoods and inciting public violence.

Sikhala who was assisting the family after Moreblessing Ali was killed was arrested on June 14 2022 before he spent 595 days in pretrial detention.

He was later freed on bail before he was convicted of the offence and handed a wholly suspended jail term.

The former MP was never happy with his conviction and later mounted an appeal which was upheld by the High Court.

His lawyers said they will discuss the way forward but have instructions to sue the State.

“The second case was of incitement to commit public violence that is publicly known as the Moreblessing Ali matter, again the magistrate court had convicted him but the High Court found that the conviction was wrong and it upheld the appeal and overturned the conviction.

“The net effect is that he has been acquitted.

“He has been cleared, he has no conviction, and he is not facing any charge so the 595 days that he spent went to waste, they were not justified.

“We are going to be sitting down as his legal team. We want to look at the matter on the merits and demerits and eventually get instructions… the instructions are to sue and we believe there is a case and you shall be notified accordingly,” said his lawyer Harrison Nkomo.

Sikhala said he endured trauma for the past two years he was facing political persecution.

“I feel abused. I have been in prison for almost two years. These convictions were fake convictions with no standing at law.

“It was purely political abuse by my enemies in Harare. The regime wanted to make sure they persecute me for no offence I committed in this country so I will sit with my lawyers to give them clear instructions,” he said.

“It was purely political abuse by enemies in the criminal regime in Harare,” he said.

Added Sikhala, “I feel that I have been abused for almost two years in prison. Like I have always said, that was political persecution, everything that has happened for me to remain in prison for almost two years was political persecution, they wanted to obtain their own political goals over my arbitrary detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for 595 days”.