Put Chamisa Behind Bars for Demanding Sanctions – Chinotimba

By Anna Chibhamu

OUTSPOKEN Zanu PF Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba Tuesday called for the arrest of MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa alleging that he continued to call for renewed sanctions against the country.

During a heated debate in Parliament in which he teared into Chamisa accusing him of destroying Zimbabwe by allegedly calling for sanctions in the opposition leader’s recent foreign trips.

However, Chinotimba’s speech was drowned by MDC Alliance MPs who booed him.

“Nyika yaita mamvemve (This country has gone to the dogs). A senior politician (not named) goes to United States of America, Britain and Germany calling for sanctions,” Chinotimba said in Parliament.

Chamisa has recently been on what he calls a diplomatic offensive, which has seen him travelling to Sweden, Germany and the UK.

“Time has come for a law to be passed in Parliament to prosecute anyone who calls for sanctions. Why do people vote for such a person?

“Authorities in this country must investigate this matter,” said Chinotimba.

This drew a lot of criticism from MDC MPs who felt their president was being attacked by Chinotimba.

The Buhera South MP appeared infuriated by a 13-second video that has since gone viral on social media in which Chamisa seems to be saying he recently visited some Western countries to call for more sanctions to be imposed on Zimbabwe.

“Why would one opt to concentrate on a 13 second-clip rather than watching the whole clip?” Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda asked Chinotimba while defending Chamisa.

This is not the first time that Zanu PF politicians have called for new law to prosecute people who call for the imposition of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

