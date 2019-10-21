Putin accuses West of ‘blackmailing’ Africa

BBC

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has said his country can offer help to Africa without the conditions attached by Western powers.

“We see how an array of Western countries are resorting to pressure, intimidation and blackmail of sovereign African governments,” Putin said in an interview with TASS news agency, ahead of a summit with African leaders.

“They are using such methods to try to return lost influence and dominance in their former colonies in a new guise and rushing to pump out maximum profits and to exploit the continent,” he added.

Russia is expecting to host 47 African leaders at the 23-24 October summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin said relations with Africa had improved, pointing to military cooperation agreements that Russia currently has with more than 30 African countries which it supplies arms to.

Rwanda is among countries that have deepened relations with Russia.

The Rwandan cabinet recently gave a green light to an agreement with Russia to advance the use of nuclear energy for “peaceful purposes”, The East African newspaper reports.

The technology will be used in the agriculture, energy production and environment protection, the report says.