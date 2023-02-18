Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day

Spread This News

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: A Qatar-based bid for Manchester United was confirmed Friday, with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani promising to rid the iconic soccer club of debt and return it to its former glories.

Sheikh Jassim, chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, has submitted a 100% offer to buy out current owners, the Glazer family. He is the son of a former prime minister.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports,” a statement said.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

It did not mention what the bid would be.

While plans to invest in the Premier League team and redevelop Old Trafford will be well received by fans, there is likely to also be opposition after Qatar was heavily criticized for its treatment of migrant workers and human rights record ahead of hosting last year’s World Cup.

Prior to the Qatari announcement and with rumors of a potential rival bid from Saudi Arabia still circulating, Manchester United’s LGBTQ supporters’ group the Rainbow Devils raised “deep concern” regarding interest from countries where same-sex relationships are criminalized.