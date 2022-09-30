Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Spread This News

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat COVID-19, organizers said Thursday.

All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.

“A green Ehteraz (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” World Cup organizers said.

Visitors must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours. The COVID-19 testing policy for visitors aged six and over is “regardless of the individual’s vaccination status,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.

The decisions extend throughout the World Cup the public health policies that have been in place since Sept. 4 for all travelers arriving in Qatar.