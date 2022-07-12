QPR boss provides insight on Zimbabwe international’s future amid Ipswich Town admission

Spread This News

By the72.co.uk

QPR boss Michael Beale has insisted striker Macauley Bonne ‘wants’ to be with the club amid his recent comments regarding a return to Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town brought hometown striker Bonne in on loan last summer, giving him a chance to play regular football away from Loftus Road.

He started off in electric form but the goals tailed off, managing a total of 12 goals in 46 outings for the Tractor Boys. However, he recently stated he feels he has “unfinished business” at Portman Road, seemingly expressing a desire to return.

Unsurprisingly, the words caused somewhat of a stir, but Beale has now moved to clarify the striker’s position.

Speaking with West London Sport, Beale stated that he has spoken with Bonne to clear the air and expressed his delight at the Zimbabwean’s attitude before going on to explain how he was misquoted and key words were “left out”.

He said:

“Since I have been here I can only take people at face value and Macca has not been a problem for me whatsoever.

“He is telling me he wants to be here.

“You have to remember with the interview it is the city he is from, it’s his club and he spoke well about them and maybe the journo has elaborated on his words and left out some key words out from the end of the interview where he said he was excited to here and liking working with me and he wants to make a mark at QPR.

“They were left out of the interview.”

Beale also said he was impressed with his desire in the 3-3 draw with Crawley Town at the weekend too, a game in which Bonne netted twice.

A future at Loftus Road?

Beale certainly seems to be a fan of the 26-year-old striker, and it looks as though the feeling is mutual amid Bonne’s desire to work under the new R’s boss.

The former Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic striker struggled to make a telling impact in his first season with QPR. He has managed only three goals in 34 appearances for the club to date but he has impressed in the division with Charlton Athletic before, so he could yet be of use for Rangers.

He could be a worthwhile part of QPR‘s attacking ranks moving forward if Beale can get the most out of him.