QPR’s Zimbabwean ace makes admission over ‘unfinished business’ with League One side

Spread This News

By the72.co.uk

QPR striker Macauley Bonne has stated that he has “unfinished business” with Ipswich Town after his time on loan at Portman Road came to an end.

Ipswich Town recruited hometown star Bonne on loan last summer, giving him a chance to play regular football with his boyhood club after falling down the pecking order with QPR.

The Zimbabwean striker enjoyed a strong start to life at Portman Road, scoring 11 goals in his first 15 outings. However, the goals dried up and he only managed one more goal, taking him to 12 goals in 46 appearances while also chipping in with four assists.

Now, Bonne is back with QPR, though he has made an admission over his time with the Tractor Boys.

Speaking with the East Anglian Daily Times, the striker made a strong suggestion over his current position over what the future could bring, admitting he has “unfinished business” with Ipswich Town. Here’s what he had to say:

“I spoke to him [Michael Beale, QPR boss] on the phone when he was appointed and he said it’s a clean slate for me at QPR. He’s an honest guy and said I can be honest with him about what I want. I went back for pre-season training last week, we go to Germany next (this) week and they will get a gist of how I am feeling.

“I think people will know where my head is at.

“I feel I have got so much unfinished business with Ipswich Town.

“It could happen this summer, it could happen in January, it could happen next summer when I become a free agent.”

Bonne’s QPR future…

As Bonne said, Beale has wiped the slate clean for the striker at Loftus Road.

However, it certainly seems as though his heart is with Ipswich Town, floating the idea of a return to Portman Road in any of the next three transfer windows following his loan stint back with his boyhood club.

It just hasn’t quite clicked for Bonne with QPR. He has three goals in 35 appearances for the club and with only a year remaining on his contract, few would be surprised if he headed for pastures new.

A fresh start could be best for the striker, but it remains to be seen what decision Beale and co come to at QPR.