Quartet assault Vic Falls man for snatching girlfriend, jailed for culpable homicide

By Tinei Tuhwe

Mbonisi Ncube (18), Bonginkosi Ncube (18), Langton Dube (22), and Moses Ncube (23) have been convicted and sentenced for culpable homicide after they assaulted a Victoria Falls man for snatching a girlfriend.

The four appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court.

The accused persons assaulted the now deceased at a bar in Chinotimba, Victoria Falls following an argument over a girlfriend.

They repeatedly hit the victim with their bare hands, fists, and feet, targeting both his head and body.

“On the 8th of November 2022, the accused persons assaulted the now deceased at a bar in Chinotimba, Victoria Falls following an argument wherein the accused persons were accusing the now-deceased of snatching their girlfriend.

They struck him several times on the head and body with open hands, clenched fists and booted feet,” said the prosecution.

A police officer witnessed the assault and intervened. The victim later succumbed to injuries after being discharged from the hospital.

The first and second accused persons were sentenced to 5 years imprisonment, with 2 years suspended for 5 years, while the third and fourth accused persons received 9 years imprisonment, with 2 years suspended for 5 years.