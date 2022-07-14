Quartet in court charged with pension fraud worth over ZW$6 million; group targeted Govt pensioners with one losing $1.6m

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

FOUR Harare men were this week dragged before the Harare magistrates courts answering seven counts of fraud worth over US$6 million from unsuspecting pensioners.

David Madzinga (40), Samson Chome (69), Luckmore Matuku (36) and Isaac Mafu (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Stenford Mambanje and were remanded into custody to Tuesday next week for their bail application.

Court heard that, for a period extending from 2016 to the day of their arrest, the quartet targeted government pensioners by doing sim replacements of the victim’s lines in order to get access into their bank accounts using fake identity cards and steal money from their accounts.

It is alleged that in November last year, the quartet withdrew ZW$929,000 from Tsitsi Bheketi’s CBZ account through a forged national identity card.

On March 4 this year, they allegedly forged a national identity card bearing Davy Gwenya’s details and did a sim replacement in his name in order to get access into his CBZ account.

It is alleged that they managed to withdraw ZW$1,140 000 from Gwenya’s CBZ account and they used the money to buy 500 bags of cement.

On March 11 this year, the quartet allegedly stole ZW$172 652 from Christina Murombo after they had used the same trick to get access of her account.

The quartet also allegedly used the same trick, and they stole ZW$1,682 000 from a former Zimbabwe National Army employee Malvern Dhunhuki in May 2022.

On another count, they also used the same trick and allegedly stole ZW$1 803 322 from Ntombiyolwazi Ngwekazi who a pensioner is also.

Several police reports were made by the victims and investigations were made leading to the arrest of the quartet.