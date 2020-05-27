Queen Elizabeth once hid in bushes to avoid a guest

Spread This News











We’ve all had those awkward moments when we try to publicly avoid someone – and so has the Queen!

In a recent documentary on ITV, titled Our Queen: Inside the Crown, journalist and Robert Hardman and former foreign secretary Lord David Owen, revealed how Her Majesty once hid in the bushes at Buckingham Palace to avoid a controversial dictator, Express UK reported.

Hardman says the monarch was privately walking her corgis when she was surprised by Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceau?escu and his wife, Elena, during their state visit in 1978.

The 94-year-old is said to have described Nicolae as “too much for her” and resorted to hiding in the garden shrubs to avoid him and his wife, according to Independent.

“She thought, ‘I really can’t face talking to them,’ so the first and only time in her life, she actually hid in a bush in the palace gardens to avoid her guests,” Hardman recalled of the incident.

While it remains unknown whether or not the communist dictator saw the queen, she made it quite clear that wasn’t impressed with the state visit that was organised by the government, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

“The queen puts up with having many different people, but Ceau?escu was too much for her,” Lord Owen added.

“She made it quite plain she didn’t like that visit.”