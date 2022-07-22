Queen Elizabeth’s Kwekwe palace under siege from gold panners

Spread This News

A PALACE which housed English Queen Elizabeth in Kwekwe, when she visited Zimbabwe during the colonial era is under siege from artisanal miners.

The palace is now being used by Kuvimba Mining House’s Homestake Mining Company as a guest house.

“It is true the Queen used to stay in that place whenever she visited the country. It is unfortunate the place is now under siege from illegal gold panners,”a source within Homestake Mine said.

Homestake management would not comment as they argued the company is now under Kuvimba Mining House and they are not mandated to speak to the media.

Homestake manager, Tevhi Paji, was not available for comment as his phone went unanswered.

Another source indicated that the house is now being used as a guest house.

Kwekwe is home to some historical sites, which include the Paper House, where imperialist Cecil John Rhodes used to stay when he visited the gold mining city.

Both the Paper House and the Queen’s Palace are a stone’s throw away from Kwekwe’s Central Business District (CBD).

Residents who stay close to the Palace said the artisanal miners overran the place about two months ago.

“For two months now the illegal gold miners have been prospecting at the house. They have been having running battles with the police, but they always come back to prospect.

“What is sad is the fact that these illegal gold mining activities are being conducted just close to the CBD. It is really an eyesore,” one resident said.

Meanwhile, Globe and Phoenix Primary School has also come under siege from the illegal miners.

Kwekwe legislator, Judith Tobaiwa has since raised red flags.

“Globe and Phoenix Primary School is currently being dug up by illegal gold panners. This is a very sad development to have such an infrastructure being destroyed by unregulated mining activities. Unregulated mining activities are turning to be a thorn in the flesh for our city,” she said.