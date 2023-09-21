Queens Park Rangers sign promising UK-born Zimbabwean forward Nathan Jeche 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN teenage forward Nathan Jeche has made a major breakthrough in his fledgling career after earning a contract with Queens Park Rangers (QPR)’s development side from English lower-tier side Maidstone United.

The 18-year-old striker was unveiled by the EFL Championship side following a successful trial stint in April.

Queens Park Rangers confirmed the signing of Jeche and England teenager Jaden Ogwuazor in a statement on their website.

“QPR Development Squad have signed Nathan Jeche and Jaden Ogwuazor following successful trials with the club.

Forward Jeche, 18, arrives until the end of the 2023/24 campaign following time with non-league Maidstone United,” QPR said.

“Meanwhile, centre-back Ogwuazor, 19, has joined until January. He was previously on the books at Stevenage.”

Reacting to his new deal, Jeche, who was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents, expressed his delight in a post on X.

“Extremely happy to finally announce I have signed my first professional contract for QPR, I give all praise to God

“I’d also like to give a massive thank you to the staff, coaches, fans and my teammates at Maidstone United and Maidstone Academy for my development.”

Jeche had a successful stint with Maidstone last season, impressing in substitute appearances against FC Halifax and Notts County soon after joining the club.

Jeche, who scored an FA Youth Cup hat-trick this season, was outstanding against Notts as United hit back from 3-0 down before losing 5-2 in their final home game of the National League season.