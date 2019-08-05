R Kelly denied bail again

SABreakingNews

Award-winning singer R. Kelly has been denied bail, again.

The singer appeared in court on Friday, following his arrest for alleged sexual abuse.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the charges, he has been charged in New York for exploiting five victims.

The 52-year-old was denied bail because he is a flight risk.

The Ignition hitmaker is awaiting trial for more than 20 alleged sexual crimes.

Since Lifetime’s documentary Surviving R Kelly aired the singer has been charged several times but has maintained his innocence.

In the documentary, a number of women have come forward with allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse at the hands of one of the world’s most celebrated R&B artists.