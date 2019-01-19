R Kelly ‘dropped by Sony Music’ after explosive documentary

Independent

R Kelly has been dropped by Sony Music, it has been reported.

The music conglomerate, which is the parent company of Kelly’s label RCA Records, has ended their working relationship, Variety reported on Friday.

Kelly’s name currently does not appear on RCA Records’ website, where a list of all the label’s artists is available.

The Independent has contacted RCA Records for more information.

Sony Music took time to examine possible issues “responsibly”, a source told Variety.

The news comes two weeks after Surviving R Kelly, a six-part documentary that looks into accusations of sexual misconduct made against Kelly over the years, debuted on Lifetime.

Despite having faced numerous accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct over the past two years, Kelly has never been convicted.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The #MuteRKelly campaign, which urges the music industry to boycott Kelly, has received renewed support in light of the documentary.

Protesters gathered near his studio in Chicago, Illinois, earlier this month, some of them holding signs bearing the campaign’s slogan.

Kelly’s latest album with RCA Records, 12 Nights of Christmas, dates back to 2016.