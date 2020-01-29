R Kelly Misses Court Date Because Of Emergency Surgery

AFTER pleading not guilty to new federal charges accusing him of bribing an Illinois government employee in connection to his marriage to Aaliyah in December, convicted artist R Kelly has now missed a court date due to his health issues.

According to TMZ, the musician was briefly taken out of MCC (Metropolitan Correctional Facility) Chicago custody and transported to a hospital where he had surgery to repair a hernia, which caused him to miss a court date. He was then transported back to his jail cell.

The singer’s health problems were first highlighted in October 2019 when his lawyer, Steve Greenberg filed new legal docs which outline his various medical issues including numbness in one of his hands, anxiety and an untreated hernia.

The lawyer also claimed that R Kelly was not receiving not receiving adequate medical treatment in jail.

According to Chicago Times, is currently on pain medication following the procedure and his surgery was reportedly planned before he got arrested in July.

